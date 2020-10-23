PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals get spooky Halloween treats

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — The animals at the Brookfield Zoo got a spooky Halloween treat on Friday.
Staff at the zoo gave the resident animals pumpkins in honor of the Halloween season
Depending on the animal’s diet, staff filled the pumpkins with other treats. Tallulah, a tamandua, had her pumpkin filled with mealworms, while Brutus, an African lion, had a pumpkin filled with beef bones and meat.
Brookfield Zoo announced Wednesday it will be closed to the public from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2021 following the annual ‘Holiday Magic’ event.