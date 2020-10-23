PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals get spooky Halloween treats

Tallulah, a tamandua at Brookfield Zoo, enjoys a Halloween treat. Animal care staff carved out a pumpkin and filled it with some tasty mealworms. (Brookfield Zoo)

Titus, one of Brookfield Zoo’s African lions, gets ready to enjoy his Halloween treat. The pumpkins he and his brother Brutus received were filled with beef bones and meat.(Brookfield Zoo)

Several animals at Brookfield Zoo, including Ahava, a 5-month-old snow leopard, received Halloween treats for enrichment. The large cats like a variety of spices, which is what animal care staff sprinkled on this gourd. (Brookfield Zoo)

Nora, a western lowland gorilla at Brookfield Zoo, enjoys a Halloween treat. Several of the zoo’s animals received pumpkins for enrichment. (Brookfield Zoo)

Kartik, a sloth bear at Brookfield Zoo, finds a creative way to break open a pumpkin filled with a variety of fruit. (Brookfield Zoo)

This week several of the animals at Brookfield Zoo, including the tortoises, were treated to a Halloween treat—pumpkins.(Brookfield Zoo)

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — The animals at the Brookfield Zoo got a spooky Halloween treat on Friday.

Staff at the zoo gave the resident animals pumpkins in honor of the Halloween season

Depending on the animal’s diet, staff filled the pumpkins with other treats. Tallulah, a tamandua, had her pumpkin filled with mealworms, while Brutus, an African lion, had a pumpkin filled with beef bones and meat.

Brookfield Zoo announced Wednesday it will be closed to the public from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2021 following the annual ‘Holiday Magic’ event.