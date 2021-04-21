Photo released of car involved in Rogers Park police station shooting

CHICAGO — Police released a photo of a car whose driver police believe fired shots at a Rogers Park police station.

Someone fired multiple shots at the Rogers Park police station on the 6400 block of North Clark Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators haven’t determined the exact make or model of the black sedan, but the emblem on the front appears to be from a Mazda. The car had tinted windows and silver rims.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.