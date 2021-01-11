Phoebe Dynevor & Regé-Jean Page, stars of the Netflix hit “Bridgerton.”

Dean, Larry, and Robin interview the stars of the hit Netflix series, “Bridgerton.” Catch the series on Netflix, now!

From the site page:

Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all. The series also stars Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels.