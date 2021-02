CHICAGO — Pfizer says it hopes to start testing its COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents within the first part of the year.

A spokesperson told WGN they’ve finished enrolling more than 2,000 children ages 12-to 18 for the trial. However, the protocol has not been approved by regulators.

Pfizer is the only manufacturer whose trials may be far enough along to have vaccine data on kids by the end of the summer.

Moderna is still enrolling participants for its adolescent trial.