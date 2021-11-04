Person shot by officer in Hammond, police say

HAMMOND, Ind. — Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Hammond.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday near Rhode Island Avenue and Orchard Drive.

Neighbors told WGN it appeared the driver of a gray vehicle was attempting to get away from police when they heard three shots fired. The person shot was transported in stable condition to an area hospital, according to police.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation. The officer has been placed on paid Administrative Leave per department policy.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.