CHICAGO — A person was shot by a Cook County sheriff’s officer Wednesday evening, according to officials.

The Cook County Sherriff’s Office said police were involved in a shooting following a traffic stop near the 4600 block of South Laramie Avenue on the southwest side.

Initial reports indicated the person was struck two times and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.

No further information was provided.