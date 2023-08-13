HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — An individual was shot in Highland Park Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to Highland Park police, an individual was shot in the 2300 block of Green Bay Road and was transported to the hospital.

Police have secured the area and individuals are asked to avoid the area for investigation.

Police reported that this was an isolated incident between two individuals and that the male offender reportedly fled on a bicycle dressed in all black.

Heavy police presence near Chicago and Green Bay in Highland Park. Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital. Police believe there was a conflict between the 2 people. They also say the suspect left on a bike, dressed in all black. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ApBH2MDUfJ — Andrea Medina (@AndreaMedinaTV) August 13, 2023

If any information is recovered on the incident, contact police.

