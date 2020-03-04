Person questioned in fatal stabbing of 23-year-old man outside Richard’s Bar

CHICAGO — Detectives are questioning a person of interest in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man outside a West Town bar, Chicago police say.

Kenneth Paterimos, 23, was stabbed to death Feb. 21 just outside Richard’s Bar at 491 N. Milwaukee. A fight, according to witnesses, precipitating the deadly attack.

Paterimos was stabbed in the neck, arm and back. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he later died.

Witnesses said a 30-year-old man — an ex-marine, according to the Chicago Sun Times — began yelling racial and homophobic slurs at Paterimos. The former marine was ejected from the bar, but things escalated.



When Paterimos left the bar, witnesses said the ex-marine was outside. After the deadly stabbing, Paterimos’ brother held the man with the knife down until police could arrive.



After 24 hours of questioning, the ex-Marine was released without any charges.

It is unclear if the person of interest detectives are questioning Wednesday is the ex-marine who was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.