Person of interest questioned after baby found in Northwest Side alley

CHICAGO — A person of interest is being questioned after a baby was found inside dresser in a Northwest Side alley earlier this week.

A woman found the child inside a dresser drawer on the 2300 block of Oak Park Avenue in Montclare around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. She was looking for recyclable materials near the trash cans when she found the baby inside the dresser drawers.

The woman held onto the child until paramedics arrived. Tuesday was trash pickup day for the area.

Chicago police said the baby was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.