Person of interest in custody after St. Charles hit-and-run leaves 88-year-old woman dead

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Police in St. Charles said they have a person of interest in custody after a hit-and-run left an 88-year-old woman in a wheelchair dead.

Police said they responded to reports of a crash on 3rd and Main streets Friday around 4 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found a woman unconscious on the road. Witnesses said the woman, now identified as Helen Radnoti, was crossing 3rd Street with her adult son.

Police said they were crossing in the crosswalk when a pickup truck started to make a right turn from southbound 3rd Street onto Main Street. The pickup then struck the woman and did not stop.

The woman, who is from Chicago, was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. It is unknown if her son was injured.

Charges are pending.