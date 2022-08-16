DOLTON, Ill. — Police have identified a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a man in Dolton and are looking for another one.

Tavares Davis, who is known as the “Funnel Cake Man,” was shot and killed Aug. 2 near the corner of Drexel Avenue and 155th Street. His family said he was found with no valuables on him, no car keys, no wallet or jewelry.

Tavares Davis was shot and killed in Dolton. He was a successful businessman in Chicago’s South Suburbs and a loving father.

Dolton police said they are searching for 27-year-old Xavier Harding — who they identified as the person of interest in the deadly shooting.

Video shows Harding entering a white Mercedes Benz SUV with other people, including Davis, police said. Davis was shot and killed and thrown from that vehicle near the 15500 block of Drezel Avenue.

Police released photos of Harding and a second person, who has not been identified, but police say is directly involved in the incident. The man, who is wearing a navy blue T-shirt in the police photos, was seen fleeing from the Mercedes and entering a white Chevrolet Malibu after the shooting.

The Malibu had a dealer plate out of Michigan with the number of 492D40.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harding, or the second person they are searching for, are asked to contact the Dolton Police Department at 708-201-3200.

Dolton police identified a person of interest as Xavier Harding in a fatal shooting.

Dolton released photos of a man who they have not identified, but say was directly involved in a fatal shooting in Dolton.