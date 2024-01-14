DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A person is dead after a hit-and-run on the I-88 highway Sunday morning, ISP said.

According to Illinois State Police, a person was pulled over on the side of the road near I-88 westbound around the 138.5-mile marker due to a crash.

While standing outside of the car, the person was struck by a passing vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The highway was shut down around 8:23 a.m. for investigation. There is no further information at this time.

WGN is actively following this incident and will update as more information is available.