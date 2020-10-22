Person in custody in fatal shooting of pregnant woman and her baby, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police said Thursday a person is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman and the subsequent death of her baby.

35-year-old Stacy Jones was killed in a shooting in the 2100 block of East 95th Place in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood October 13.

Police said Jones was eight months pregnant and doctors were able to deliver her baby boy. The baby died four days later.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department tweeted a suspect was in custody and charges are expected.

Area 2 Detectives currently have a suspect in custody in the connection to the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old female and the subsequent death of her 4-day-old child.

Detectives are working with the Cook County States Attorney’s Office to secure charges. #ChicagoPolice — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) October 22, 2020

Jones was a probation officer in Cook County Court’s Adult Probation Department. She left behind two other children who are currently staying with relatives.