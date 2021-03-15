Pepe’s franchise owner pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

CHICAGO – The owner of a popular restaurant franchise in Chicago could be facing prison time following a guilty plea in court.

Juan Hurtado, who owns five Pepe’s Mexican Restaurants in locations spanning Chicago, Tinley Park, Hickory Hills, Matteson, and Chicago Heights, pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns. According to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Hurtado under-reported nearly $2.5 million in sales.

In a plea agreement, he also admitted to creating false sales reports and turning them over to his accountants.

Hurtado will be sentenced in June. He faces up to three years in federal prison.