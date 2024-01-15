CHICAGO — Frigid temperatures and intense wind chills continue across Chicagoland on Monday and the cold weather can cause a lot of problems when it comes to pipes, specifically gas lines.

Peoples Gas had crews out and about on Monday, breaking into the frozen ground to get things fixed up for customers.

The energy provider has Chicago split up into three sections, to make it easier for crews to divide and conquer.

On Monday afternoon in the north district, eight crews were at work, digging up a customer’s garden to get to the gas line.

According to Peoples Gas, when a customer suffers an outage, and is stuck at home without heat, they will usually offer, at minimum, space heaters to help keep things warm.

The energy provider said when outages happen at bigger complexes, they will bring in CTA warming buses to make sure everyone stays warm until repairs are completed.