3 people jump to safety as crews battle huge Englewood structure fire

CHICAGO – Chicago fire crews are on the scene of a huge structure fire in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Authorities said the fire occurred in the 6400 block of S. Morgan. However, two addresses are reportedly involved, according to Chicago fire. People jumped from the burning structure, fire officials added.

While details remain limited, injuries were reported. One person was transported by ambulance in serious condition. Authorities said a police officer was also transported to the hospital in good condition.

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene.

The fire has not been fully extinguished and crews remain on scene. In addition, the building has not been searched, fire officials added.

Neighbors told WGN at the scene that they spotted the flames and ran to help. According to witnesses, people were hanging out of the side of the building, attempting to escape the fire within.

Locals apparently pulled some trashcans together and, with police assistance, leaped from above. In all, three people jumped to safety. One of the jumpers, Tracy Walls, spoke with WGN about the ordeal.

“I couldn’t breathe because the smoke was so intense,” she said. “I jumped out. My husband jumped out and my brother jumped out. We’re OK. We didn’t die. Thank God.”

She says she was cooking dinner when it almost seemed like an explosion happened and then she was surrounded by fire.

According to the fire department, the blaze affects two houses that are split up into apartments.