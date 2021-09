NILES, Ill. – Police in Niles are investigating an accident that left a female pedestrian dead.

Authorities said it happened around 6 a.m.

Police say a reversing delivery truck hit the woman in an alley behind the 8800 block of W. Dempster.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the truck driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. He did not appear to be impaired, police added.

The victim has not yet been identified.