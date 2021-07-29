Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train near Libertyville ID’d

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Authorities have identified the pedestrian fatally struck by an outbound Metra train near Libertyville Tuesday morning.

According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, he has been identified as 35-year-old Christopher Wagner, most recently of Libertyville.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Metra train fatally strikes pedestrian near Libertyville

The accident happened after 8 a.m. involving the Milwaukee District North Line train No. 2103 in the 1000 block of Wellington Avenue.

Toxicology reports are pending.

