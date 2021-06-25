Payton College Prep principal resigns after school’s racial controversy

CHICAGO — The principal at Walter Payton College Prep High School is stepping down this summer only a year after she took the position.

Melissa Resh was tasked with addressing significant racism allegations at the school, but staff and student complaints in recent weeks raised concerns with the new administration’s management style.

Some called for Resh’s resignation and felt she could no longer fix the tainted environment.

Resh announced Thursday she would leave in mid-July “to pursue another opportunity.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the latest controversy started with anonymous posts attributed to teachers on an Instagram page that shared the feelings of students and staff of color at the school.

WBEZ in October 2019 reported on the school’s decrease in enrollment of Black students.