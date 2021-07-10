PAWS Chicago waiving adoption fees for ‘underdogs’ this weekend

CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago will be waiving adoption fees for dogs they say are often overlooked.

The shelter is hosting an adoption event called Underdog to Wonderdog to help dogs who need special care a forever home.

Some of the dogs at the event may have medical issues or special requirements, such as needing experienced dog owners or homes without children.

To support new dog owners, PAWS encourages adopters to go through their Foster First program.

The program allows adopters to get to know dogs while the animal gets medical, behavioral and training support from PAWS.

To see some of the dogs available for adoption visit PAWS’ website. To attend the event, you must make an appointment.



