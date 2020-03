Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A caravan from PAWS Chicago is back from Tennessee Friday morning with dogs and cats displaced by the deadly tornadoes that hit the Nashville area.

Some of the animals were in shelters damaged by the storms. Others had to be given up by their owners whose homes were destroyed and could not continue to care for their pets.

PAWS staff and volunteers left for Tennessee Thursday and drove back overnight.

The rescued animals are being evaluated at PAWS Medical Center in Little Village.