PAWS Chicago partnering with French Bulldog Rescue to care for 20 neglected dogs abandoned at warehouse



CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is partnering with the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue to help care for a group of dogs who were rescued by Chicago police from negligent conditions at a warehouse near O’Hare International Airport last month.

On Aug. 31, Chicago police were called because 20 dogs were left at a warehouse after getting off the Royal Jordanian Air flight. The CDC says the paperwork on the dogs was fraudulent, that it was not clear if the dogs had proper vaccinations, particularly rabies. A person who works at the airport called the Chicago Police Department. The dogs sat in cages with no food or water or medical attention for four days.

The dogs have been quarantined at various veterinary hospitals since the end of August.

Chicago French Bulldog Rescue is now working with Royal Jordanian Airlines on transferring ownership and will facilitate adoptions once they finish their quarantine and medical care at PAWS Chicago.