PAWS Chicago aiming to find homes for 350 kittens this summer

CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago has made a goal to find homes for 350 kittens this summer.

The animal shelter is launching a kitten adoption challenge and their goal is to find homes for the kittens by Sept. 30.

PAWS said this is the time of year where a lot of cat litters wind up in shelters, otherwise known as “kitten season.” PAWS said female cats can become pregnant every 62 days and usually give birth to four to five kittens per litter.

They’re encouraging people to adopt kittens in pairs and said kittens usually behave better when they have a buddy, especially when you leave the house.

The shelter is also seeking foster homes for the animals.

For more information visit the PAWS website.



