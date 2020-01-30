Pastor of suburban church speaks out after series of homophobic vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOMER GLEN, Ill. — The pastor of a suburban church is speaking out after a series of homophobic vandalism.

Pastor Dana O’Brien said she contacted police after the Pride flag was stolen from Cross of Glory Lutheran Church in Homer Glen three times in recent weeks.

Homophobic graffiti was also sprayed on to the building and some grills were vandalized as well at the end of December.

O’Brien said she feels that it was most likely the misguided acts of teenagers and is hopeful their actions were more foolishness than hatred. She hopes they will see the error of their ways in time.

“I had an epiphany, so to speak, and that in time they will see that wasn’t right and ‘It isn’t me. It isn’t who I am,’” she said. “We are all God’s children and that is a message you can not hear to often.”

