Passerby helps stop attempted sexual assault on Northwestern campus

EVANSTON, Ill. — A passerby helped stop an attempted sexual assault Wednesday morning on Northwestern University’s Evanston campus.

The incident happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Clark Street and Orrington Avenue. A student was pushed to the ground by an unknown suspect. Campus police said the student was approached from behind and attempted to pull the student’s pants down.

A passerby intervened to help stop the attack, police said.

The suspect left the area by proceeding east on Clark Street and then north on Chicago Avenue toward campus.

No description of the suspect was given as Evanston police and NUPD continue to search.

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact EPD at (847) 866-5000 or NUPD at (847) 491-3456. To file an anonymous report, call (866) 294-3545.