Passerby fatally shoots dog attacking jogger in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Authorities in Kane County say a concealed carry license holder shot and killed a dog attacking a jogger in Saint Charles.

The Kane County Sheriff says the man was driving by Windsor Avenue on Monday, Dec. 13, when he witnessed two dogs attacking a woman.

Deputies say the man fired one shot and the dogs released the woman.

The dog that the man shot died a short time later. Authorities euthanized the second dog on Tuesday.

The victim was transported to Delnor Hospital then airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital’s Trauma Center. Doctors expect the woman to make a full recovery after undergoing emergency surgery.

First responders also transported the dog owner to Delnor Hospital for treatment following attempts to separate the dogs from the victim.

The case is still under investigation. No charges are pending.