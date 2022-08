CHICAGO — A dozen vehicles parked along North Side streets were damaged Saturday after a party bus rammed into them.

According to police, the bus was traveling southbound in the 3500 block of North Broadway around 3 p.m. when it sideswiped approximately 13 vehicles.

The 45-year-old driver continued driving erratically down Broadway way then turned on Addison.

The bus eventually stopped near Lakeshore Drive and the driver was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

No injuries reported.