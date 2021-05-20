Parking at Montrose Harbor is no longer free

CHICAGO — Free parking at Montrose Harbor is now over.

As of Thursday, 18 new parking meter boxes are set up, and if people want to park between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., they will have to pay. Parking will cost $2.50 an hour.

The parking meter boxes are along Montrose Harbor Drive near the Montrose Bird Sanctuary, and the section of Lawrence Avenue that runs past the Montrose dog beach.

The meters are provoking an uproar as some say that low income Chicagoans emerging from a debilitating pandemic can hardly afford to pay more for parking.

Some are questioning the timing and rationale behind the decision as Montrose Park has historically been a haven for Chicago’s working families in Edgewater and Uptown.

The boxes are part of hundreds of new meters in the city that will help boost revenue.