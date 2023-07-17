PARK RIDGE, Ill. — New plans for the historic Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge have been announced.

The longtime owners of the 1928 vintage theatre are retiring in December. They will retain ownership of the landmark building, but it will be run in partnership with the nonprofit Copernicus Foundation.

The foundation plans to bring live entertainment, like concerts and other performances, to the main auditorium — which will now be called Copernicus @ The Pickwick.

The four theatres in the back of the building will continue to show movies.

The foundation also operates the Copernicus Center on Lawrence Avenue in Chicago’s Jefferson Park neighborhood.