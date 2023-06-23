PARK RIDGE, Ill. — The Park Ridge Police Department is investigating two reported incidents of a man who impersonated a police officer while approaching teenage girls.

On Wednesday, June 14, two teenage girls were walking near Touhy Ave and Seminary Ave when they were approached by a man who started to question them about why they were out past curfew.

During the June 14 incident, Park Ridge PD report that the man grabbed the buttocks of one of the teenage girls and offered to walk them home.

Just after midnight on Friday, June 23, two different teenage girls were walking near Courtland Ave and Albion Ave when they were approached by the same man who identified himself as a police officer.

The man reportedly asked the girls if they knew they were out past curfew and again grabbed the buttocks of one of the teenage girls.

The man is described as White or Hispanic, 30-years-old, 5-foot-10, weighing 180 pounds wearing a surgical mask and a badge on a chain around his neck.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Department at 847-318-5305.