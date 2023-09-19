PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A 95-year-old man was cited Tuesday by Park Ridge police after they said he allegedly had an axe and blocked a school bus because he was upset kids were unloading on his lawn.

Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area near Virginia Street and Goodwin Drive on the report of a man with an axe standing in the street blocking the bus.

When officers arrived, they learned the man was not making any threats and was blocking the path of the bus, according to a press release from Park Ridge police.

The man was cited under a local ordinance for disorderly conduct, according to the release.