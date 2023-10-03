PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A person was killed in a crash in Park Ridge early Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 2:38 a.m. on the 1000 block of Oakton Street. Police said one person was killed and there were no other occupants inside the vehicle at the time.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

According to police, Oakton Street will be closed between Greenwod and Cumberland for several hours Tuesday morning.

The fatal crash is under investigation. No further details have been provided.