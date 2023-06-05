PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A bench trial is underway Monday for a Chicago police sergeant who pinned a teenager to the ground last year in Park Ridge.

Michael Vitellaro is charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery.

Video of the incident captured the officer, who was off-duty at the time, with his knee on a teen’s back as the boy is lying facedown on the sidewalk in front of the Starbucks at 100 South Northwest Highway.

Nicole Nieves says her son, Josh, was moving what appeared to be an abandoned bike out of the way when the encounter occurred. The sergeant accused Josh of trying to steal that bike, which belonged to the officer’s son. Nieves said her son had his own bike with him.

Vitellaro, a 22-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, was relieved of his police powers.