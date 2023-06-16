PARK RIDGE, Ill. — The Chicago police sergeant who was captured on video pinning a teen to the ground in Park Ridge was found not guilty Friday of felony official misconduct and aggravated battery.

Michael Vitellaro was cleared of all charges in relation to a 2022 incident where he pinned a teenager to the ground in front of a Starbucks in Park Ridge.

Nicole Nieves on Facebook shared the video of Vitellaro kneeling on the back of her 14-year-old son, Josh, as the teen’s friends yelled at the officer to get off on June 1, 2022.

Nieves said her son was moving what appeared to be an abandoned bike out of the way. The sergeant accused Josh of trying to steal that bike which belonged to the officer’s son. Nieves said her son had his own bike with him.

Nieves, who is Puerto Rican, said the sergeant racially profiled her son because of his skin tone.

Vitellaro, a 22-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, remains on a leave of absence from CPD amid a Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigation. He was an off-duty Chicago police officer at the time of the incident.

