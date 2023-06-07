PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Following three days of testimony, the bench trial of a Chicago police sergeant who pinned a teen to the ground near a Starbucks in suburban Park Ridge is now in the hands of a judge.

Michael Viterllaro is charged with official misconduct and aggravated battery after viral video showed him kneeling on the back of a teen he thought stole his son’s bike. In court on Wednesday, the law enforcement official, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, opted not to testify.

Viterllaro’s son, who on June 1, 2022 told Park Ridge officers that his bike had been stolen from an area library, did take the stand, however.

Nicole Nieves says her son, Josh, was moving what appeared to be an abandoned bike out of the way when the encounter occurred. Nieves said her son had his bike with him.

While on the stand Monday, the teen testified that he feared for his life, adding that his family believes the attack was racially motivated.

The judge is expected to deliver his verdict on June 16 at 1 p.m.