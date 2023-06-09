PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Police in Park Ridge responded to an armed robbery Thursday night at a CVS Drug Store.

The robbery happened around 9:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the store located in the 2600 block of East Dempster.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with three victims — two women and a man — who said they were exiting CVS when a man approached them and showed his handgun, which was tucked into his waistband.

According to police, the man then took one woman’s purse and ran to an awaiting vehicle then fled from the parking lot eastbound on Dempster.

Police describe the offender as a man wearing a mask and glasses, tan-colored hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and black shoes.

The getaway vehicle is described as a tan-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Park Ridge Police Department at 847-318-5256.