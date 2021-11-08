Park Ridge police investigating after 3 mail collection bins pried open at post office

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — An investigation in Park Ridge is underway into mail theft — an issue that has rattled residents for over a year.

At around 12:30 a.m. Monday, a Park Ridge police officer was conducting a premise check of the Park Ridge Post Office when they found three exterior mail collection boxes pried open with no mail inside.

Police said the last collections took place at the mail boxes on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Over the last year, similar issues have popped up in Park Ridge with mail being stolen. A few weeks ago, an arrest was made in that case.

“This appears to be total different unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in this some other jurisdictions are seeing the same thing where boxes are being pried open and mail is being stole out of them,” said executive officer Tom Gadomski.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at 847-318-5252.