GARY, Ind. — The family of a Gary, Indiana woman whose body was found Wednesday said they still have many questions about her death.

Ariana Taylor was last heard from on April 2. Taylor’s mother said Ariana told her she was going out with friends that evening and last saw her between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. The following day, Gary police responded to an accident scene near the I-65 and I-80/94 interchange. Officials said a vehicle left the expressway and crashed below. The vehicle’s owner told police Taylor was supposed to be the last person with the car.

After days of searching by police and family, one of the police’s K9 handlers discovered her body Wednesday in a shallow drainage ditch near the crash site.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the Lake County Coroner’s office in Indiana.

Taylor’s parents, Queena Taylor and Rodney Robinson, spoke to WGN News earlier in the day and said they are more confused now than they were prior to finding her body.

They said they need clarity on what happened to their daughter.

“It’s been sickening because I don’t understand how everything played out for her,” Robinson said.

“I also want to know who tipped Gary police to go over there,” Queena Taylor said.

They are standing firm in their belief that their daughter was murdered.

“I think it’s foul play,” Robinson said.

They think those with her last know something.

“You all know what you all did to Ariana,” Queena Taylor said. “Every day you wake up, it’s going to taunt you.”

They said investigators with the Gary Police Department aren’t being clear with the details and they’re upset and confused.

“I’m just disappointed with the communication. It was not what it should have been,” Queena Taylor said. “I respect them but as far as me, it could have been a lot better.”

WGN News reached out to Gary police for comment, but have not heard back.