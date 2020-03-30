Parade of police, firefighters, trucks and neighbors show support for suburban boy battling cancer

JOHNSBURG, Ill. — Hundreds came out to join in a parade and show their support for a little boy battling cancer in the northwest suburbs Sunday.

Area firefighters, police, park workers and other supportive neighbors came together to parade past the home of Cade Winters. Cade has been battling a brain tumor for about two years, and unfortunately his family says the cancer has spread.

Besides donations, it was a way for the community to help bring some joy to the Winters family.

Mary Fluger of Nature’s Scholars Enrichment Center, where Cade used to take classes, described him as an “awesome kid” and a “fighter.”

“People feel a little despair right now and are looking for anything to do to help each other,” Fluger said. “We are able to keep our social distancing and abide by the governors orders in the country so why not?”

Those looking for other ways to help can visit a GoFundMe set up for Cade and his family.

