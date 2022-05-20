Chicago’s film industry is on the rebound with several movies and TV shows filming across the city.

And there are plenty of ways to get your foot in the door if you are dreaming of working in the entertainment business.

Christine Dudley is the executive director of the Illinois Production Alliance and joined the WGN News to talk about how you can get involved in the business.

There will be a panel discussion at the Chicago Cultural Center on May 21 and 22. Register by using the links below

May 21: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/destiny-outreachs-2-days-of-destiny-workshop-experiencetickets-326131848137

May 22: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/destiny-outreach-2-days-of-destiny-entertainment-panels-tickets-326139099827