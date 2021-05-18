Palatine man cited for appearing to be asleep behind wheel of Tesla

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, the company logo appears on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisc. – A Palatine man was cited for appearing to be asleep behind the wheel of an auto-piloted Tesla.

On Sunday just after 7:45 a.m., a Kenosha County deputy was dispatched to the area of northbound I-94 for the report of a Tesla drive who appeared to be asleep behind the wheel.

Police said the deputy located the Tesla northbound as it passed STH 158 on I-94. The deputy approached the vehicle from behind and pulled along side the driver. According to the deputy, the man driving did appear to be asleep with his head down.

The deputy then initiated a traffic stop and the Tesla continued for two miles at 82 mph, police said.

The man pulled over and was identified as a 38-year-old man from Palatine. The driver denied being asleep and was cited with inattentive driving.

The vehicle was a 2019 Tesla with an autopilot capability. Tesla mandates that the driver keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times.