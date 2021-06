Palatine man charged in kidnapping, sexual assault case pleads not guilty

PALATINE, Ill. – A Palatine man could serve decades in prison for kidnapping and assault.

Ryan Storm, 20, pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday. Prosecutors accuse him of kidnapping a woman before driving her to a Barrington-area warehouse, where he allegedly beat and sexually assaulted her.

A Lake County grand jury indicted him earlier this month on several charges. His charges include:

Aggravated Kidnapping (Class X Felony)

Three Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X Felonies)

Criminal Sexual Assault (Class 1 Felony)

Aggravated Battery – Strangulation (Class 1 Felony)

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony)

Unlawful Restraint (Class 4 Felony)

If convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping, Storm could serve up to 30 years in prison.

He is next due in court Aug. 6.