Palatine lifeguards rescue drowning child from pool

PALATINE, Ill. — Lifeguards saved a small child from drowning at a suburban Palatine pool on Tuesday.

According to Palatine Fire Chief Patrick Gratzianna, first responders were called to the Birchwood Pool, located in the 400 block of W. Illinois, around 1:20 p.m.

Authorities responded to a call for a drowning.

Emergency crews who arrived on the scene were notified that the child was saved by lifeguards who pulled the youth from the water and conducted CPR.

The child was resuscitated and eventually able to talk to family and paramedics, the fire chief said.

Police say the child was brought to the hospital as a precaution.

“Lifeguards made a good rescue,” Gratzianna said.

LATEST WGN NEWS HEADLINES: