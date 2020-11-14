Owner of Kyoto Black shares coffee drink and cocktail recipes

CHICAGO — Justin Doggett, the owner and founder of Kyoto Black, joined WGN Weekend Morning News to show us how to make coffee drinks and cocktails.
Kyoto Black is made using a slow drip method of cold brewing coffee. The grounds are held in a chamber while cold water is slowly dripped through, one drop at a time. This process creates a strong smooth concentrate can be drunk hot or cold and tastes great in cocktails.
Kyoto Black
1445 W Devon Ave.
Chicago, IL 60660
kyotostylecoffee.com
Autumn Spiced Latte (Hot or Cold)
4 oz Kyoto Black
1 dash Autumn Spice Blend
Ground Ginger – 4 oz
Ground Cinnamon – 6 oz
Ground Allspice – 2 oz
Ground Nutmeg – 1 oz
Ground Cloves – 1 oz
1 oz Honey Simple Syrup
200 grams cold water
120 grams honey
5 grams vanilla extract
6 oz Milk
1.5 oz Brandy (optional)
Combine ingredients and bring to gentle simmer in saucepan, or just enjoy over ice.
Cold Brew & Tonic (Cold)
2 oz Kyoto Black
8 oz Tonic Water
1.5 oz Gin (optional)
Combine ingredients and enjoy over ice
Coffee Amuse (Hot)
1.5 oz Kyoto Black
2.5 oz Imperial Stout Beer
1 oz Cherry Liqueur
2 oz Sweet Vermouth
Combine ingredients and bring to gentle simmer in saucepan