Owner of Kyoto Black shares coffee drink and cocktail recipes

CHICAGO — Justin Doggett, the owner and founder of Kyoto Black, joined WGN Weekend Morning News to show us how to make coffee drinks and cocktails.

Kyoto Black is made using a slow drip method of cold brewing coffee. The grounds are held in a chamber while cold water is slowly dripped through, one drop at a time. This process creates a strong smooth concentrate can be drunk hot or cold and tastes great in cocktails.

Kyoto Black

1445 W Devon Ave.

Chicago, IL 60660

kyotostylecoffee.com

Autumn Spiced Latte (Hot or Cold)

4 oz Kyoto Black

1 dash Autumn Spice Blend

Ground Ginger – 4 oz

Ground Cinnamon – 6 oz

Ground Allspice – 2 oz

Ground Nutmeg – 1 oz

Ground Cloves – 1 oz

1 oz Honey Simple Syrup

200 grams cold water

120 grams honey

5 grams vanilla extract

6 oz Milk

1.5 oz Brandy (optional)

Combine ingredients and bring to gentle simmer in saucepan, or just enjoy over ice.

Cold Brew & Tonic (Cold)

2 oz Kyoto Black

8 oz Tonic Water

1.5 oz Gin (optional)

Combine ingredients and enjoy over ice

Coffee Amuse (Hot)

1.5 oz Kyoto Black

2.5 oz Imperial Stout Beer

1 oz Cherry Liqueur

2 oz Sweet Vermouth

Combine ingredients and bring to gentle simmer in saucepan