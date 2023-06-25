CHICAGO — Overnight storms swept through the Chicagoland area overnight leaving uprooted trees and flooding.

A tree and utility pole landed on top of a car in Cicero during a thunderstorm warning overnight.

The owner of the car reportedly slept through the storm and did not hear a crash. It was only when he stepped outside did he see the car’s condition.

The storm came through Cicero around about 2:00 a.m. where large trees crashed onto cars and homes. Cicero firefighters climbed onto ladders to help some residents remove debris from their homes.

Utility poles have been toppled over and tree branches have been scattered across streets. Heavy rain also caused flooding in some places. A ramp off of I-55 flooded where a vehicle got stuck in the water.

The worst of the damage was reported to be in south of Ogden Avenue. ComEd reported no power outages in Cicero but a few in Berwyn.

There has been no injuries reported in the storms.