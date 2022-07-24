CHICAGO — Nearly 50 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend. At least four were killed.

Two fatal shootings occurred within minutes of each other early Sunday.

Police said one man was shot and killed and two other critically wounded while changing a tire on the West Side around 3:15 a.m..

Police said the men were in the 3300 block of West Harrison when a dark colored SUV approached. A man got out of the SUV and fired several shots at the men then fled the scene.

Police said a 30-year-old was shot in the face and pronounced dead on the scene. Another man was shot seven times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The third man was shot in the legs, arm and body and was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A short time later, in an unrelated shooting, police said a man was killed while trying to break up an argument between two other people inside a residence in the city’s Back of the Yard neighborhood.

A man and a 25-year-old woman were involved in an argument inside a residence in the 5400 block of South Winchester Avenue around 3:30 a.m. when a 37-year-old attempted to intervene, police said.

The man produced a gun and fired shots. The 37-year-old was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was shot in the right armpit and taken to the hospital where she was stabilized, police said.

Police are investigating both incidents.

On Saturday, a 34-year-old man and another individual got into an argument at a party near Lawndale Avenue and West Fullerton Street in Logan Square. After the argument, the individual pulled out a gun and shot the 34-year-old in the head. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

Additionally Saturday, three people were shot while attending a funeral in Roseland on the Far South Side. Police said, family members were gathered outside Universal Community Missionary Baptist Church when someone opened fire from a passing car.

On Friday, an employee at the Original Maxwell Street on the West Side was working the service window at the restaurant when he was shot in the face. The man was transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody in any of the fatal incidents.