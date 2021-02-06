Over 3,200 Viagra pills intended for passenger’s ‘friends’ confiscated at O’Hare

CHICAGO — A man tried to bring thousands of Viagra tablets from India through a Chicago airport.

Customs officers at Chicago O’Hare International Airport found 3,200 pills inside his suitcase. The pills weighed nine pounds and were worth more than $96,000.

When the traveler was asked why he was in possession of the pills he said they were for his friends and were considered over the counter medication in India.

Officials said prescription medications manufactured in non-regulated foreign companies often contain dangerous contaminants or ineffective compounds.