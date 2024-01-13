CHICAGO — The wintry weather impacts continue into Saturday morning with overnight strong winds and snow causing dicey road conditions.

About 149 flights have been cancelled at O’Hare Saturday morning due to snow and wind creating hazardous conditions overnight across northern Illinois.

Several areas across the Chicagoland area received between six to eight inches of snow from Friday’s winter storm with isolated spots in Northern Illinois receiving nearly one foot of snow.

Overnight another round of snow moved in with strong winds creating near white out conditions.

Flight delays and cancellations peeked on Friday with more than one thousand cancellations at O’Hare and nearly 300 at Midway. There are still 149 flights cancelled at O’Hare and 18 at Midway just Saturday morning.

Many airlines have been offering travel waivers to passengers amid the weather allowing passengers to rebook their flights at no cost.