Outcry from Italian-American community after CPS replaces Columbus Day

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools’ decision to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day has led to an outcry from some members of the city’s Italian-American community.

Four aldermen joined numerous members of Italian-American organizations Wednesday at City Hall to demand CPS rescind the decision.

The Chicago Board of Education voted last week to no longer observe Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples Day — in line with other school districts and cities across the country.

CPS also said it plans to incorporate more Native American history into the curriculum.

The controversy surrounds the discovery of America in 1492 because it was already populated when Christopher Columbus arrived.

Leaders within the local community of more than half a million Italian-Americans want both holidays recognized separately. One group has accused the school board of violating education codes.

“The board of education violated the public hearing rule by not properly placing a substantive matter of requiring school board vote on its agenda for public discussion,” said Lisa Druss, Joint Civic Committee of Italian-Americans.

“I Support Columbus Day. I don’t want to see it removed,” said Ald. Anthony Napolitano of the 41st Ward. “I want to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day as well with everybody. And I think it should be fair to create two days for this as well.”

The coalition believes Indigenous Peoples Day should follow the state in falling on the last Monday of September and Columbus Day should remain on Oct. 12.

“How much further are we going to push political correctness at the sake of tearing apart our interconnectivity between the ethnic heritages of the people of Chicago?” Asked Ald. Ray Lopez of the 15th Ward.

The CPS decision only applies to the school calendar.

The City of Chicago recognizes Columbus Day and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she had no plans to change that.

For years, CPS had observed both holidays on the same date.

CPS has not yet responded to a request for comment on the coalition’s demand to rescind the decision.