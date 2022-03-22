TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Six high school students were killed in a crash Tuesday when the vehicle they were riding in collided with a semitruck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed to Nexstar’s KFOR that six Tishomingo High School girls all died in the crash. They were in a car that collided with a semi-truck shortly after 12 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 377 and Oklahoma 22.

The semi-truck was heading south on U.S. 377. The car the girls were in was at a stop sign, according to an OHP official.

“We don’t know the full nature or details of what caused the crash, only that the car at some point was at this stop sign and that in the following moments the semi hit them,” the OHP official said. “When we got to the scene you could see the car about 100 feet or so from the intersection completely totaled.”

The car’s roof and multiple doors were ripped away.

“We’re not sure how much of that was caused by the crash or by emergency responders but the scene was heartbreaking,” the OHP official said.

Superintendent Bobby Waitman issued a statement Tuesday saying the school district is mourning the loss of high school students.

“We feel it is imperative that we inform you that our District has suffered a great loss today involving high school students,” Waitman said in a letter to parents and community members. “Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff. We have counselors available to students presently. We also have space prepared at Tishomingo High School with counselors available through the evening.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt expressed his condolences to the victims’ families while he was in Kingston, viewing tornado damage.

“We just heard about the tragic loss of six teenagers; still getting details; gonna be reaching out to the superintendent. Our hearts are broken with those six families. Just devastating news,” Stitt said.

Letter from Mr. Bobby Waitman of Tishomingo Public Schools.

Tishomingo schools will be in session on Wednesday, but staff will focus on students’ emotional wellbeing.